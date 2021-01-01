A stunning, little acorn and oak leaf bracelet crafted by hand in solid sterling silver. With an adjustable chain, it sits perfectly on the wrist and stylishly finishes off any outfit. Matching jewellery can be found in the Lucy Flint Jewellery collection. Comes beautifully packaged in a Lucy Flint Jewellery branded box. Made from solid sterling silver. Clean your silver jewellery regularly with a jewellery cloth or dip to keep it sparkling. Chemicals in beauty products such as perfume can cause silver to go dull, so it's always best to put jewellery on last when getting ready and, if possible, take it off before sleeping, showering, swimming, cleaning or any activity that may scratch it. Women's Artisanal Sterling Silver Tiny Acorn Bracelet Lucy Flint Jewellery