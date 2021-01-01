High collar jumpsuit with adjustable drawstring and elbow-length slevees. Epaulette and snap button detail at cuff. Metal buckle self belted. Elastic waistband and side pockets. Front crossed zip closure. Back to Nature: Mixed fabrics propose an upgrade to your style with breathable items that bring in natural energies of the elements. Luxurious details will allow you to soak up the blue hues of the sky, the warmth of the sun and the cool breeze coming in along the waves as you stylishly go about your day. 89% Tencel 11% Polyester Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low; Dry Clean Do not Bleach Women's Artisanal Blue Tencel Crossover Jumpsuit-Indigo XS NOCTURNE