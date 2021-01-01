Made of soft tencel fabric, the Tortola top blouse is perfect to wear this summer. It has a short cut with flared sleeves that are finished with a cuff and buttons. At the back, it has a wide ribbing with thin elastic bands and a sewn-in wide tie belt at the back. It looks great with a Tortola skirt, but you can wear it with shorts or jeans. - Fabric: Tencel/Lyocell 100% - Original print by Cosel - Queen of Coral Reefs Collection - Made in Poland - Wash gently up tp 30 Women's Artisanal Yellow/Orange Tencel Guana Top XXS Cosel