Jacket with elbow-length sleeves and adhesive cuffs. Zip closure. Elastic waistband and metal buckle belt. Home Dynamic: This collection blending energetic orange and long-awaited sunny yellow hues with the subtle strength of khaki will soothe your soul with its messages. High quality fabrics accentuated with athletic, casual details will tune up your style to the comfort level of your home. 88% Tencel 12% Polyester Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry. Iron Low, Steam; Dry Clean Do not Bleach;Wash separately; Delicate Garment;Handle With Care Women's Artisanal Orange Tencel High-Collar Jacket With Belt Medium NOCTURNE