Mid-length, wrap dress with an asymmetric V-neckline and hemline. It can be tightened across your waist or worn loosely as more of a coat. Perfectly crafted, hand-tailored patterns along the front line and an extra long belt. Wear it as a beautiful evening gown with heels or as a luxury home wear over t-shirt with Framiore's matching AEE trousers and sleepers. A truly multi style layering piece! ZOOV dress is inspired by monks' wear, which in Vietnam has a more than 18-centuries long history. Delicate or hand wash, 30-40°C. Iron from the inside only. 100% Tencel. Women's Artisanal Black Tencel Zoov Wrap Dress Small Framiore