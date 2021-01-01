Vintouch's Alessandro Ricevuto uses to draw inspiration for his jewelry designs from the centuries-old Italian artistic heritage, of which he's a truly fanatic. Handcrafted in the brand's studios in Naples using wax casting techniques, this 18-karat gold-plated silver ring is meant to remind the wearer to live courageous and free. Cast from 18 karat gold over Sterling Silver. (1 micron thickness). To protect gold-plating from natural oxidation, a 0.10 micron palladium plate is applied before the gold-plating process. Palladium is an anti-oxidizing precious metal. We suggest to avoid contacts with soaps, detergents, chlorine and any other chemical substance that could alter the original characteristics of your jewel. When it is not worn, keep your jewelry piece in its bag in order to protect it from natural oxidation. Only if necessary, use a suede cloth and delicately clean the surface of the jewel. Made in full compliance with the UE Reach/Rohs directives and nickel-free so to avoid skin irritations. Women's Artisanal Gold The Lion -Plated Signet Ring Vintouch Italy