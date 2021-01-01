These fabulous one-of-a-kind handmade statement earrings feature large blue sapphires which are surrounded by pink tourmalines and capped with Polki diamonds. They are set in 18ct gold and oxidized silver. The earrings are hand engraved with butterfly and floral motifs. Handmade in Jaipur, India 18ct gold with oxidized silver with sapphire, pink tourmalines and diamonds Store your jewellery in a soft lined pouch or box separately so they don't damage each other. Precious metals naturally tarnish with the exposure to air as well as perfumes, moisturiser, make up, hairspray, perspiration, household cleaning products, chlorine and salt. Please avoid exposing your jewellery to these conditions and always remove before swimming, showering, exercising or sleep to extend your jewellery's life and shine. Women's Artisanal Grey/Blue The Madonna Sapphire Diamond Tourmaline Earrings Emma Chapman Jewels