These earrings may be light-weight but they have major impact! Perfect for adding a stylish note to a minimal look. These gold hoops are 18-karat gold plating over 925 silver. Handcrafted in Istanbul. To maintain your jewelry, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Do not use liquid silver cleaner. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Gold Thick Hoops - Small Seyahan