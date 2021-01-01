A gorgeous and special bracelet that is made up with a myriad of tiny hand-formed sequins on a fine quality fine belcher/rolo chain bracelet. These wonderful sequins catch the light beautifully - made from fine silver and then given a generous plating of 18ct gold. A matching necklace is also available. Made from sterling silver and fine silver that has been 18ct hard gold plated. Do not wear your jewellery for sports, swimming or sleeping. Remove when applying perfume, deodorant or other cosmetics. When not being worn keep your jewellery in a zip bag to help prevent tarnishing. Clean with a soft lint-free cloth or a jewellers gold cloth. Do not use jewellery dips or other cleaning agents. Women's Artisanal Gold Tiny Sequin Bracelet Yvonne Henderson Jewellery