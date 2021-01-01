Stay into the trend this summer with these stunning earrings featuring a pair of Wentletrap shells dangling on turquoise splinters. Lively and unexpected, these earrings are perfect for those who love to stand out from the crowd. Presented in their Vintouch signature packaging. Shells are ethically sourced from local suppliers ensuring they come from environmental sustainable farm. Please avoid contacts with soaps, detergents, chlorine and any other chemical substance that could alter the original characteristics of your jewel. When it is not worn, keep your jewelry piece in its bag in order to protect it from natural oxidation. Take it off before showering or bathing. Only if necessary, use a suede cloth and delicately clean the surface of the jewel with warm water. 100% Made In Italy in full compliance with the UE Reach/Rohs directives and Nickel-free so to avoid skin irritations. Women's Artisanal Turquoise & Wentletrap Shell Earrings Vintouch Italy