Vintouch's Cleopatra turquoise earrings are part of the brand's new Roma collection, inspired by the Greco-Roman world. They're cast from 18-karat gold-plated silver featuring two natural turquoise cabochons and a couple of light medallions depicting Cleopatra VII that have been handmade by molding an ancient Roman medallion in wax, before casting in sterling silver. Cleopatra is meant to remind the wearer to be feminine and strong. Presented in plastic-free Vintouch signature packaging. Cast from 18 karat gold over Sterling Silver. (1 micron thickness). To protect gold-plating from natural oxidation, a 0.10 micron palladium plate is applied before the gold-plating process. Palladium is an anti-oxidizing precious metal. We suggest to avoid contacts with soaps, detergents, chlorine and any other chemical substance that could alter the original characteristics of your jewel. When it is not worn, keep your jewelry piece in its bag in order to protect it from natural oxidation. Only if necessary, use a suede cloth and delicately clean the surface of the jewel. Made in full compliance with the UE Reach/Rohs directives and nickel-free so to avoid skin irritations. Women's Artisanal Turquoise Cleopatra Earrings Vintouch Italy