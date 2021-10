Batya Kebudi Cruise Collection is exciting, fun, and glamorous. Kebudi's belief in the invigorating power of the summer manifests itself in delicate hand-crafted pieces of 18ct gold-plated silver, set by hand with semi-precious stones. Every piece has a unique character and is presented in a beautiful jewelry box bearing the Batya Kebudi Cruise Collection logo. 925 ct Silver Gold Plated 100% Handmade Women's Artisanal Turquoise Eye Bracelet 07 - Cruise Collection Batya Kebudi