Inspired by the Arabic name meaning 'the World', the DUNIA print combines patterns, architecture and dazzling colours in a print that guarantees to turn heads. Featuring the ornate wooden detailing in Muscat with the ancient architecture of the Bahla fort, the DUNIA reflects the unique character of Oman, brightened by bold turquoise and hot pink. Whether you are reclining beachside or poolside this season, ensure flawless style with DUNIA. Halter bikini top made in Greece by two-layers stretchy Italian fabric. Adjustable neck and back straps for perfect support. Sustainable Swimwear made in Greece by two-layered luxurious Italian recycled fabric. Materials: 80% recycled polyamide, 20% elastane; lining: 88% polyamide, 12% elastane. Cool hand wash only, dry in shade. Please follow care instructions to keep your one piece swimsuit in the best condition. Women's Artisanal Turquoise Fabric Dunia Halter Bikini Top XL Boogaloo