A striking bright turquoise snake print bikini top that's sure to stand out at the beach and against radiant, sun-kissed skin. Our signature ruched triangle top is the perfect bikini top for weekend getaways. Straps are finished with aqua tassels, and turquoise hologram straps. Fully lined with pockets for inserts. Handmade in Ibiza. Matching bottom available separately. Our signature triangle top GEORGIA is your perfect bikini top for sunset margaritas A striking bright tie-dye print bikini that's sure to stand out at the beach and against radiant, sun-kissed skin Ruched triangle top Soft blue inside lining made with regenerated nylon Halter adjustable straps Fully lined with pockets for inserts Straps are finished with copper engraved TANIT cord stoppers Matching bikini bottoms available separately Main fabric: 80% Polyamide 20% Elastane Lining: 83% Nylon (recycled) 17% Spandex Straps: 84% Nylon 16% Spandex (with foil effect) / 80% Nylon 20% Elastane (with foil effect) Lotion, sunscreen, oil and chlorine can cause discoloration of this item; this is not a manufacturing defect. Please follow care instructions to keep your swimwear in the best condition. Women's Artisanal Turquoise Fabric Snake Print Triangle Ruched Bikini Top Large ELIN RITTER IBIZA