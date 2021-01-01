An open back with laced up straps makes the Camilla dress special. Composed of a soft, lightweight linen, this dress is both understated and eye-catching. Main material: 100% linen Made in Belarus from upcycled material Linen becomes softer and more absorbent after each wash, which officially makes it our favorite fabric. Wash your linen garment on your machine's gentle cycle in lukewarm temperatures - hot temperatures above 40C will shrink the fabric. Air drying your linen garments is the safest option as linen does tend to shrink over time. If you do choose to machine dry, insure a low heat setting. For the best ironing results, press your garment while it is still damp from the wash or dampen slightly with a spray bottle. Treat your clothes with love and care and they will serve you well for years to come, providing a solution to fast fashion fads and their harmful effects on our planet. Women's Artisanal Turquoise Linen Camilla Back Lace-Up Dress Medium Gaâla