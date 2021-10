This top is crafted in turquoise swirl print linen viscose style woven fabric. It has a mandarin collar and a wide 4cm trim creating a V neckline. It is sleeveless and has drop shoulders. There are 11cm slits at the sides. The top is styled in a loose relaxed silhouette. 100%viscose Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Turquoise Linen Swirl Print Sleeveless Top Small Conquista