The ultimate CALLIE wearer will emanate luxurious glamour when worn. Layer with gold jewellery and a floppy raffia hat to be the apple of everyones eye. The Callie is made from water resistant velvet with hand embroidered beading. It has a high cut leg with a one shoulder strap. Do not fold or iron. Rinse after contact with salt water or chlorine. Hand wash with cold water, using mild, gentle soap. Lay flat to dry. Please note, delivery times are longer due to a high volume of orders. Brexit may also affect your wait time depending on your location. Women's Artisanal Purple Velvet Callie Swimsuit Medium Oceanus