These hand-crocheted earrings were fabricated by skilled Brazilian artisans. They are made with shiny navy enameled wire and they create a statement look without the weight or bulk! Made with hypoallergenic and nickel-free materials. Stunning jewelry that will last for a lifetime. This is 100% hand crocheted with enameled copper wire in Brazil and it includes a beautiful velvet bag. This is an authentic piece of Lavish Jewelry by Tricia Milaneze and it was handcrafted with noble and delicate materials. Each Lavish piece is unique and bears it's artists fingerprints, which gives a soul and beauty to these jewels that have the power to transform and inspire. Carefully produced stitch by stitch with anti-allergenic 18 karat gold or palladium filled copper wire. The pieces shine with crystals, glass beads and natural stones. For the best preservation of your Lavish jewelry, always keep it in its original packaging in a dry place at room temperature. Avoid excessive heat, contact with perfumes, cosmetics and chemicals and your piece will always be like brand new. We stand behind our product and we provide warranty against manufacturing defects for up to 12 months from the date of purchase. Women's Artisanal Brown Velvet Caramel Hand-Made Crochet Interlocked Links Earrings Lavish by Tricia Milaneze