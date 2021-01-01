Women's Artisanal Beige Velvet Elegant Pearl & Statement Necklace Pietrasanta

Make a statement with this refined pearl and beige necklace. A chic and longer necklace, ideal to match with light colours. Made using premium Italian resin, and lovingly hand-crafted in Milan. Galvanized gold lobster clasp. Free from nickel and lead. Packaged & Shipped from the UK. Premium Italian Resin. Made in Italy. Every Pietrasanta piece is lovingly hand-made in Milan, and crafted using the highest quality materials sourced from Italy. Each item comes in a soft white velvet pouch, and a branded presentation box so that you can safely store your new jewellery. All Pietrasanta jewellery is completely hypoallergenic - it's free from lead, copper and nickel, so that you can wear it all day long without any issues. The jewellery may be: plated in gold; silver 925, galvanized gold or galvanized silver - we would recommend the following steps to ensure your items are not damaged and stay clean. The wiring, clasps and studs may tarnish naturally over time. Tarnishing occurs naturally and to avoid this you may use a lint-free cloth to clean the metals parts of your jewellery. Similarly, as certain parts may bend under pressure, we suggest that the items be stored and transported in rigid boxes to avoid any external pressure compromising the item. If the jewellery does not 'fall' as expected, remember not to press down on the item, but try to gently align the pieces to their intended state. Pietrasanta is a sustainable jewellery brand. In their Italian workshop, they work with skilled female artisans in Milan that create each piece by hand. This means Pietrasanta engages with direct trade (rather than just fair trade) and goes against fast-fashion principles. Nothing is mass-produced, from the items of jewellery to the beads chosen for each piece. They work in a small scale and environmentally-friendly way, using no automated machinery whatsoever! Each component is sourced ethically and sustainably, putting the focus on the the jewellery itself! Women's Artisanal Beige Velvet Elegant Pearl & Statement Necklace Pietrasanta