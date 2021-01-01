This cuff was created with shiny 18 karat gold plated wire and multicolored crystals by skilled Brazilian artisans. It is an amazing conversational piece and will certainly make your look stand out. Made from non-allergenic (hypoallergenic) and nickel-free material. Stunning jewelry that will last for a lifetime. The magnetic clap makes this bracelet easier to get on and off. Stunning jewelry that will last for a lifetime. This piece is entirely hand-crocheted, made in Brazil and it includes a beautiful velvet bag. This is an authentic piece of Lavish Jewelry by Tricia Milaneze and it was handcrafted with noble and delicate materials. Each Lavish piece is unique and bears it's artists fingerprints, which gives a soul and beauty to these jewels that have the power to transform and inspire. Carefully produced stitch by stitch with anti-allergenic 18 karat gold or palladium filled copper wire. The pieces shine with crystals, glass beads and natural stones. For the best preservation of your Lavish jewelry, always keep it in its original packaging in a dry place at room temperature. Avoid excessive heat, contact with perfumes, cosmetics and chemicals and your piece will always be like brand new. We stand behind our product and we provide warranty against manufacturing defects for up to 12 months from the date of purchase. Women's Artisanal Velvet Flowered Handmade colored Crochet Bracelet Lavish by Tricia Milaneze