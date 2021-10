This short ruffle dress, crafted from velvet in new leopard pattern, embodies the spirit of romance with a rock'n'roll edge. Worn by wild-at-heart dreamers, it's perfect to show your grunge spirit up with style. Match with your fave boots and. Coachella and Glastonbury festivals? Here we are! Black devoré-velvet silk Leopard motif Asymmetrical bottom V-neck 68% viscose, 32% silk Dry clean Made in Italy Style: DR054LE900 Women's Artisanal Black Velvet Miami Silk Ruffle Dress Small Sveta Milano