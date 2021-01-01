Women's Artisanal Green Velvet Toilet Friendly Jumpsuit Small Leim

How many time have you been stuck in the toilet, fiddling with your jumpsuit, whilst your friends are having fun without you? How often have you had to time work toilet-breaks perfectly because you're wearing a jumpsuit and don't have time to get completely undressed, then dressed again? How often are your kids bugging you for something but you're a bit busy trying to get back into your fab jumpsuit? Leim's ezp® jumpsuits are beautiful, functional jumpsuits, designed for busy people who don't want to compromise style for time in the loo. - So - how do they work? Zips either side of the 'trouser' part of the jumpsuit undo. The back drops down and you 'do your business' (the back won't touch the floor, promise) - when you're finished, push the buttons through the buttonholes first and then do each zip back up. Sorted. Designed and ethically made in the U.K. from sustainable materials, this Sisterhood ezp® jumpsuit is crafted from OEKO-TEX dyed 100% cotton velvet and has 8 beautiful eco-dyed buttons made from Corozo nuts. The Sisterhood ezp® jumpsuit has adjustable straps (with 3 buttonholes each) and an adjustable waistband (with 4 buttonholes.) Your body changes shape throughout the day and the designer, Hetty, wanted you to always find your perfect fit. There are pockets that are actually deep enough to fit things in and they are angled so those things won't fall out when you're sat down. With a slightly cropped leg, The Sisterhood has an inside seam length of 70cm - on the model the legs are slightly rolled up - please message if you are interested in a custom leg length. This style is named after the 2005 classic, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants. When Hetty tried the first sample on her best friends, her sisterhood, it was nothing short of a miracle - they were all different sizes but the jumpsuit fit! 100% cotton velvet. Because of the velvet, this jumpsuit is dry clean only - please try to find an eco-friendly dry cleaner. You can spot clean with a damp cloth if you notice a mark, but try not to rub too hard as this will damage the velvet. Women's Artisanal Green Velvet Toilet Friendly Jumpsuit Small Leim