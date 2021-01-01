These hand-crocheted earrings were created by skilled Brazilian artisans. They are made with 18K three colors gold plated metal beads and copper based wire and they make a statement without the weight or bulk! Made with hypoallergenic materials and nickel-free. Stunning jewelry that will last for a lifetime. Each item is 100% Hand Crocheted in Brazil with Enameled Copper Wire and they include a beautiful Velvet Bag. This is an authentic piece of Lavish Jewelry by Tricia Milaneze and it was handcrafted with noble and delicate materials. Each Lavish piece is unique and bears it's artists fingerprints, which gives a soul and beauty to these jewels that have the power to transform and inspire. Carefully produced stitch by stitch with anti-allergenic 18k gold or palladium filled copper wire. The pieces shine with crystals, glass beads and natural stones. For the best preservation of your Lavish jewelry, always keep it in its original packaging in a dry place at room temperature. Avoid excessive heat, contact with perfumes, cosmetics and chemicals and your piece will always be like brand new. Women's Artisanal Gold Velvet Trio Fringe Handmade Earrings Lavish by Tricia Milaneze