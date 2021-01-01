It's all in the fine details! The Verity Dress is constructed from 3D textured black floral lace combined with a fine black tulle and tiered pleated details. A handcrafted and timeless piece. It features a plunging neckline cut under the bust with an ankle length floaty skirt. Style it with a statement necklace, black belt and heels to your next event. Model wears size L - we would recommend sizing up Wash cold at 30 degrees Line dry Cool iron Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Wash with similar colours Women's Artisanal Black Verity 3D Lace Mesh Maxi Dress Medium GUARDI