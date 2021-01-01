Totally tropical, fun yet edgy, this cute banana necklace is great as a subtle statement for day or night. This three dimensional piece looks great from every angle and is sure to become your new styling favourite. Made from recycled sterling silver, then heavily overlayed with 18ct gold. 100% handmade in Hatton Garden, London and comes beautifully packaged in a Lee Renee Branded box. Store your jewellery in a soft lined pouch or box separately so they don't damage each other. To clean your jewellery, please rub gently with a soft lint free cloth. Precious metals naturally tarnish with the exposure to air as well as perfumes, moisturiser, make up, hairspray, perspiration, household cleaning products, chlorine and salt. Please avoid exposing your jewellery to these conditions and always remove before swimming/showering/exercising/sleep to extend your jewellery's life and shine. Women's Artisanal Gold Vermeil Banana Necklace Lee Renee