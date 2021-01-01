Crafted from 18-karat gold vermeil, this pair of stud earrings from our 'Luccichio' collection is carefully handmade in our workshop in Italy, set with two genuine bloody garnet cabochons. Understated and elegant, it will add a glittering detail to your everyday outfit so as it will do with your evening styles. Garnet helps us feel grounded and connected to the present moment. If you're lacking in energy, it could be energy blockages within the body keeping you from your natural state of joy and vitality. Presented in a Vintouch signature packaging. 18 kt Gold Vermeil is a particularly very resistant gold-plating technique. By the way, please avoid contacts with soaps, detergents, chlorine and any other chemical substance that could alter the original characteristics of your jewel. When it is not worn, keep your jewelry piece in its bag in order to protect it from natural oxidation. Only if necessary, use a suede cloth and delicately clean the surface of the jewel. 100% Made In Italy in full compliance with the UE Reach/Rohs directives and Nichel-free so to avoid skin irritations. Women's Artisanal Gold Vermeil Luccichio Garnet Stud Earrings Vintouch Italy