This delicate necklace features a tiny swallow in flight, which sits off centre on a glittering chain. This piece is very feminine and easy to wear day or night for a subtle style statement. Made in silver, then heavily overlayed with 18ct gold. 100% handmade in London and comes packaged in a Lee Renee Branded box. Store your jewellery in a soft lined pouch or box separately so they don't damage eachother. To clean your jewellery, please rub gently with a soft lint free cloth. Precious metals naturally tarnish with the exposure to air as well as perfumes, moisturiser, make up, hairspray, perspiration, household cleaning products, chlorine and salt. Please avoid exposing your jewellery to these conditions and always remove before swimming/showering/exercising/sleep to extend your jewellery's life and shine. Women's Artisanal Gold Vermeil Swallow Necklace - Lee Renee