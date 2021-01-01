This stunning statement gemstone ring features a faceted rectangular Blue Goldstone centre gemstone on a textured 18k Gold Vermeil band. The ring is consciously made from 100% recycled sterling silver and ethically produced by our artisans in Jaipur, India. This eye-catching style can be worn alone or as part of a curated ring stack. Our range of gemstones styles are all made using semi precious stones and are all ethically sourced. Each gemstone holds their own meaning and Blue Goldstone is known for Abundance, Courage & Positive Energy Materials All of our pieces are cast in sustainable 100% recycled sterling silver bases. Our gold pieces are 18ct gold vermeil with a 2.5 micron coating which ensures the longevity of the gold plating. Our silver pieces are recycled sterling silver with an anti-tarnish coating to prevent discolouration. Our range of gemstones styles are all made using semi precious stones and are all ethically sourced. Care Store your jewellery in the boxes or pouches provided. Store in a cool, dry room to avoid elements such as condensation and direct sunlight as this can discolour and tarnish the jewellery. To avoid scratching each piece should be stored separately. Apply perfume, beauty and cosmetic products carefully as the chemicals can damage your jewellery. Avoid wearing your jewellery whilst washing hands, showering and swimming. Be careful of exposing your jewellery to harsh chemicals such as bleach etc. Remove jewellery before undertaking physical and labour-intensive activities. Do not attempt to bend or re-shape any of your jewellery as this can damage the structure of the piece. To remove any tarnish or discolouration gently buff the clean jewellery with the polishing cloth which should restore it to its original look. Women's Artisanal Blue Vye Goldstone Gold Ring Honoura Jewellery