Sleeveless washed satin layered draped top with side buttoned opening With its draping details and deep wine color, this top will bring a feminine touch to your blazer and jeans outfit The last button can be left open to add more ease around the high hips. Handmade in Lebanon Material: Washed Satin 100% Polyester This piece features laser-cut finishing, dry cleaning is the recommended method of care to preserve its longevity. Iron inside out at medium temperature with low steam. Women's Artisanal Red Washed Satin Laye Draped Top - Wine Large Nadine Mneimneh