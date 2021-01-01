This bold and long necklace (The length is 101 cm) is so fun due to the small and larger Green Jade rings, combined with the fresh pink Jade Quartz and Chrysoprase stones. Little turquoise elephants to spice it up. By the way, one of the green Chrysoprase stone healing properties is that it helps attract the abundance of love! BB Style does not guarantee that its gold plated or colored semi-precious stones jewelry will last forever. Gold plated and some of the semi-precious stones which are colored, such as colored Jade, are, by default, more fragile and liable to lose their color over time. In order to maintain the gold plated elements and colored stone jewelry in perfect state, please do not wear with water, use of perfume or hairspray. Gold plated items are fragile and may fade. The speed at which the gold plated elements fades will depend on your natural skin PH, perspiration, use of perfume, skincare, hairspray, or any other chemical products. For this reason, it's important to take extra care of your jewelry by BB Style. Women's Artisanal Way Necklace "samira" BB Style