OUR HEROES, AMAZING RECYCLED WOOL COAT This amazing coat is a key layer for before the colder months and is made from a recycled wool blend. This slight oversized piece has a relaxed silhouette, is double breasted with thin lapels and dressed push button closures with a smooth, double-layered finish. Subtle drop shoulders. Lovely to use a belt to cinch for a slouchy structured top. 50% wool 50% other prints are made with GOTS approved ink through certified processes and print placement will vary as every jacket is unique Dry Clean, no tumble dry. Women's Artisanal Wool coat Run Run Run Large maxjenny!