We can get carried away and say that this is one of those versatile jackets, but we prefer to explain in detail: This long coat in baby alpaca and merino wool, is made on our looms from 0. In the construction of the fabric, we paid special attention to the fibers adding baby alpaca with an exceptionally delicious and soft quality. What do we get with this blend? That you have a jacket that lasts a lifetime, soft, appealing and comfortable. The bangs on the sleeves are cut and sewn by hand with mohair yarns and the studs, put on by hand one by one, with patience and know-how. With our collection of knitted jackets we aspire to contribute to the daily ritual of dressing with fascinating garments. If it is also 100% made in Spain, better than better. 30% BABY ALPACA 30% WOOL 30% POLYACRYLIC 10% VISCOSE Women's Artisanal Wool color Knitted Coat The Princess Large The Extreme Collection