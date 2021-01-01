As wardrobe classics go, this mock neck sweater has to be ranked as one of the most practical and versatile of them all. Corto sweater is a choice if you're looking to invest or replace an old favourite. It is hand-knitted from super soft baby alpaca for warmth and cosiness. Choose any colour you prefer from the palette! Sustainably made in small studio in Lithuania. It is important that you take good care of your Salanida cardigan so it takes good care back of you. Made of 65% Baby Alpaca Wool, 28% Polyamide, 7% Merino Wool. The yarn is of blown range which makes sweater about 30-35% lighter then those made with conventional spun yarns of the same thickness. It is a light, airy yarn that feels beautiful and totally itch-free against the skin. Recommended to dry clean or carefully wash by hand in cold water. If washing by hand, soak for 5-10 minutes. Wash gently and rinse - don't rub. Wash your knit separately using a very mild shampoo or an organic wool-friendly & harsh chemical free detergent. Excess water should be squeezed out using a towel. Lay the garment on a flat surface, gently pulling into shape as it dries. It is best to store it folded so it stays in shape. Natural yarns sometimes are prone to pilling. It is not a fault of a garment and can be easily resolved by using a wool comb. Women's Artisanal Navy Blue Wool Corto Alpaca Blend Sweater XL SALANIDA