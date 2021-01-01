Made in Venezuela Wayuu tapestry or pictorial art was particularly popular in the 1970s. From the Fira de Barcelona to the MoMa in New York, Wayuu craftsmanship was on display in museums around the world. The artistic motifs are patiently woven into the fabric with colourful threads wound on so-called weaving shuttles. However, tapestry went out of fashion and many artisans lost their jobs. Mama Tierra's design team has now revived the technique and design of these tapestries and transformed them into beautiful clutches and cushions. Empowering indigenous women Mama Tierra's vision is to enable indigenous women to lead a self-determined and financially independent life. We do this by distributing the accessories produced by Wayuu Indians in their homeland under fair conditions. Washable at 20 degrees Celsius in the wool programme. Women's Artisanal Black Wool Evil Eye Pouch B & w XS Mama Tierra