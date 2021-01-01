The keegan Fern Dress provides plenty of warmth, thanks to contrasting wool blend fabrics, both in stunning deep green hues. The top section is fitted & made from a mid-weight melange fabric with stretch. It connects to a lower panel with a subtle A-line cut, made from a heavier woven coating fabric. A comfortable piece that is suited to many occasions! MATERIALS Top Section: 40% Wool / 60%Viscose Bottom Section: 50% Wool / 50% Polyester CARE Cold hand wash, drip dry in shade Women's Artisanal Green Wool Long Sleeved Fern Dress Large keegan