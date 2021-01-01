This piece is made from lightweight wool and is lined with a silky-soft lining. It has a subtly oversized silhouette that allows you to layer it under outerwear. It also features a classic lapel collar and two flap pockets, which, together, resemble a classic men's blazer. Wear it with anything from flowy skirts to everyday jeans. Dry clean only. Iron at 110°C/230°F. Do not bleach or tumble dry. The wool fabric will keep you warm and cozy - to make it more durable, sturdy, and wrinkle-resistant, we mixed it with special fibres. The silky-soft lining will ensure your comfort throughout the day. The fabric is certified by Öeko-Tex Standard 100, which means that all dyes, finishing processes, and fibers used in its production are non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and safe. Made in Belarus Women's Artisanal Black Wool Oversized Jacket Long Large LYOS