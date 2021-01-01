COLLECTION DESCRIPTION The SALOME x Stephanie Waxberg collection is the first ever collaborative design of the jewellery label. Featuring pearls and blue goldstones, the collection embodies a minimalistic glamour and the effortlessly chic and classy style of Stephanie Waxberg and the cosmopolitan, curious SALOME tribe all around the world. The sparkling blue goldstone is said to encourage a positive attitude, confidence and ambition. Pearls are believed to balance the emotions and bring inner wisdom due to their lunar elements. The stunning combination of these semi-precious stones aims to uplift and inspire women - day and night. USED STONE: BLUE GOLDSTONE The blue goldstone is said to be the stone of confidence and ambition encouraging motivation and drive. It promotes a positive attitude and is an uplifting stone. Goldstone is said to promote vitality. Avoid harsh chemicals. All stones are natural stones and may vary from the product pictures. Women's Artisanal Gold X Stephanie Waxberg Nola stone Earrings SALOME