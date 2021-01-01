Vintage America Blues Women's Ashley Feminine Knit Short Sleeve Tee Shirt, Tradewinds Python Print, XSmall

Color - Tradewinds Python Print is a multi colored snake design made in a nice easy to wear knit jersey fabric Style - Feminine Knit Short Sleeve Tee Shirt has an easy crew neckline finished straight hemline and a relaxed fit body Versatility - This cute knit pullover Tee goes great with any bottom from skirts to shorts and jeans to leggings as well as an added layer with a button down shirt spagetti strap dress Length - This pretty pullover is 27 inches front center front with a 22 3/4 inch hem sweep Vintage America Blues is a brand that believes great fashion should be amazing and affordable