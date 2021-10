Dainty floral blooms on this silk blouse made with a touch of stretch. Mandarin collar Long sleeves Button cuffs Button front Curved hem Silk/elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 23" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Contemporary > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Veronica Beard. Color: Black Multi. Size: 2.