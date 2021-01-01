KEEN Women's Astoria West Sandal Sport, Andorra/Red Dahlia, 7

TRACTION & PROTECTION: Non-marking rubber outsole leaves no imprint when walking indoors; Iconic toe bumper offers additional safety to help prevent injury SUPPORT & COMFORT: Lace-lock bungee capture system provides a secure fit while offering a quick and easy way to get them on and off; Compression-molded EVA midsole for enhanced cushioning FIT & DESIGN: Built on a women-specific foot form that is wider than the industry norm for improved fit and comfort WATER-READY: Quick-dry webbing and slip-resistant Aquagrip rubber with Aqua Stop zonal siping provides maximum traction on wet surfaces CARE TIPS: All KEEN water sandals are machine washable; Use a small amount of detergent, wash on gentle cycle and air dry