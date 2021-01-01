Michael Kors Women's Asymmetric Silk Rumba Dress - Slate - Size 4

A fluttering asymmetric hem and kicky silhouette make this the perfect dress to wear when you want to dance all night. Crafted of lightweight silk adorned with striking animal print, this midi is topped with supple puff sleeves to enhance its vintage-inspired feminine charm. Sweetheart neckline Elbow-length puff sleeves with button barrel cuffs Concealed back zip Self-tie belt Asymmetric ruffle hem Silk lining Silk Dry clean Made in It. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Michael Kors. Color: Slate. Size: 4.