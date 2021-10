GO-TO COTTON JERSEY SHORTS YOU'LL WEAR ANY SEASON The perfect workout to weekend shorts. Whether you're kick boxing or kicking back, lighter weight cotton jersey shorts keep you in comfort. Relaxed fit lets you move with ease. As soft as our famous tees, we use traceable U.S. grown cotton that requires 2-5 times less water. Sporty, ribbed elastic waistband with an adjustable cord for an easy fit.