Champion Women's Athletics Cropped Ombre Tee Fantastic Fuchsia XS

HAND DIP-DYED CROPPED TEE WITH LAIDBACK VIBES This season's pop of color ombre dip-dye elevates your sport style from the gym to the studio to everywhere in between. Hand dip-dyed technique creates rich, saturated colors that make each tee unique. Relaxed fit tee with dropped shoulders features a tonal embroidered C logo. Part of our Champion Made initiative, tee is made of a soft, ringspun cotton-blend that's made with traceable U.S. grown cotton-it's some of the most responsibly produced cotton you'll find in the world and requires 2-5 times less water.