HIGH-RISE SHORTS AMP UP YOUR SPORT STYLE This season's wear everywhere favorite. On point high-rise shorts give you feel-good stretch while you're hitting all your goals or kicking back after spin class. Cotton-rich jersey hugs the body for a sleek fit and wicks sweat for cooler, drier comfort. Smooth, flatlock seams and waistband keep skin happy. High-rise waist and longer 7-inch inseam add a sporty edge to crop tees and jackets.