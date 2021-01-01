Champion Women's Athletics Powerblend Fleece Classic Crew, Block Logo Dark Berry Purple L

UP YOUR SWEATS GAME WITH THIS CLASSIC FLEECE CREW From pre- to post-workout and everywhere in between, our midweight Powerblend sweatshirt provides warmth and easy comfort without the extra weight. Exceptionally soft cotton-blend is made to resist shrinking and pilling so it keeps its great fit. With attention to every detail, this sweatshirt includes a ribbed crewneck with vintage V-notch, exaggerated ribbed cuffs and narrower bottom band, raglan sleeves, and signature stripe tape at back neck. Champion block logo with diagonal fill elevates your sport style. Part of our Champion Made initiative, eco-friendly fleece is made with a portion of recycled polyester fibers and traceable U.S. grown cotton that requires 2 to 5 less water.