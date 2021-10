SWITCH IT UP WITH THIS CINCH BACKPACK Whether you need a tote bag or backpack, versatile Cinch Backpack has you covered and can keep up with all your adventures around town, at the gym or on a trail. Main compartment cinches close to keep your gear secure and the front zip pocket stows your tech or keys. Convenient top grab handles or adjustable backpack straps for on-the-go ease at work or play.