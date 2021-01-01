This collection is the fruit of a collaboration with Jean-Daniel Lorieux, a great photographer in the world of fashion and luxury. Behind the minimalist fish drawing used for the motif, the ambition was to make it more than an artist's signature, but quite a symbol, a message. Feel free to swim in the direction of the waves or against the current and feel "like a fish in water." For a vintage and original touch, opt for this high waist and bustier cut. With its laces on the side, you can tighten and indent the panties as you prefer, and choose to wear them with or without the top straps. With its timeless colors and minimalist pattern, it will be your new summer essential. Made using ECONYL ® Regenerated Nylon by Vita Power by Carvico. Women's Red Aulala X Lorieux Artistic Bikini - Cannes Small Aulala Paris