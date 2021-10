Aunt To Bee - This is for the aunt to be who is into beekeeping. A gift for the a new aunt who works as a beekeeper and is now promoted to Aunt. Ideal aunt outfit for the best aunt ever who is easily distracted by honeybees. This is for women who leveled up to aunt. A present for the aunt to be who is very excited to meet the new baby in the family. Awesome aunt to be clothes for girls who will now be an aunt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem