Mugler Women's Aura Eau de Parfum Spray - Size 3.0 Oz.

Aura Mugler is an invitation to reconnect with your instinct, your deep nature and your senses. With Aura Mugler, the woman is at the edge of a mysterious world. Deeply connected, she contemplates a new horizon of light opening up to her. Like a wave, its aura radiates. Aura Mugler eau de parfum is a fragrance that fuses fruity freshness and feline sensuality. A unique creation with instinctive notes and fruity freshness, Aura Mugler eau de parfum is aimed at women in search of authenticity, ready to expl. Center Core - Direct Beauty > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Mugler. Size: 3.0 Oz.