From fantasie

Fantasie Women's Aura Molded Full Cup Underwire T-Shirt Bra, Natural Beige, 38F

$45.24 on sale
($58.00 save 22%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Molded simplex cups offer support, comfort, An a beautifully rounded silhouette without seams under clothing Fully adjustable enter pull straps With tow back add support and prevent strap slippage, convert instantly to a racer back fit with build in j-hook, and are lined with soft peach skin for maximum comfort Opaque powerful mesh wing for anchorage and support around torso maintaining soft finish for comfortable wear Padded hook-and-eye closure for added comfort Finished with mirrored disc detailing at center front

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com